GOLF

Westwood wins in Abu Dhabi

Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win with victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday. Westwood, who had a one-shot overnight lead, has now won in four different decades starting in the 1990s. The Englishman's 5-under par final-round 67 gave him a two-shot margin over a chasing pack of France's Victor Perez (63) and England's Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) who all finished on 271. Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta, who both started the final round one back of Westwood, had their challenge fall away after rounds of 72 and 74. Top-ranked Brooks Koepka finished joint 34th with an 8-under 280 after a 69 in the final round, 11 back of Westwood.

Argentine teen takes title

Argentine teenager Abel Gallegos rallied from a two-shot deficit with a 4-under 67 at Mayakoba and won the Latin American Amateur Championship on Sunday in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, to earn trips to the Masters and British Open. Gallegos, a 17-year-old from a small town outside Buenos Aires, caught Jose Vega of Colombia with a birdie on the third hole and took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole at El Camaleon Golf Club. He finished with a birdie to win by four shots over Aaron Terrazas of Mexico, who also shot 67. Vega, the 26-year-old regional sales director for Trackman, made only two birdies in the final round and closed with a 74 to finish alone in third. Gallegos finished at 4-under 280, the only player in the field to finish under par. The victory gives Gallegos a spot in the Masters in April and in the British Open at Royal St. George's in July. He also is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and is exempt for all USGA amateur events for which he is eligible.

WINTER SPORTS

U.S. earns bronze in bobsled

Hunter Church won his first World Cup bobsled medal, a bronze in a four-man race at historic Innsbruck, Austria. It was the first medal for the U.S. men in a bobsled race on foreign soil since Steven Holcomb captured bronze on the same track in 2017. Germany's Francesco Friedrich won the race in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. Countryman Johannes Lochner took second in 1:42.21. And the bronze went to Church and his team of Kristopher Horn, Joshua Williamson and James Reed, who crossed the line in 1:42.30. Reed was also in Holcomb's sled for the bronze at Innsbruck three years ago. Church's bronze on Sunday was the first medal for the U.S. men's bobsled program -- regardless of location -- since Codie Bascue drove to the silver in Park City, Utah, on Nov. 18, 2017. Holcomb's medal at Innsbruck in February 2017 was the last of his World Cup career. He died three months later. The U.S. had won 18 World Cup bobsled medals since, all in women's races.

Italian wins luge WC

Italy's Dominik Fischnaller won a World Cup men's luge race and the European championship on Sunday, adding to his run of success on the 1994 Olympic track in Lillehammer, Norway. Fischnaller has six World Cup singles wins and three of them have come in Lillehammer. He finished two runs in 1 minute, 37.737 seconds. Russia took silver and bronze, with Semen Pavlichenko second in 1:37.911 and Roman Repilov third in 1:37.965. Jonny Gustafson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 13th.

GOLF

Lopez hangs around for LPGA playoff

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything. Clutch shots, bold play, lead changes, a few costly mistakes and even bonus golf.

Sunday did everything but decide a champion.

Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez (University of Arkansas) matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. today at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.

LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot with a fairway metal caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into surrounding water.

If the LPGA season can replicate the fireworks displayed in its season opener, this could be quite a year. Five players spent time with at least a share of the fourth-round lead. Lopez (5-under 66), Hataoka (68) and Park (71), who led by two shots after 54 holes, finished 72 holes of regulation at 13-under 271.

The playoff that will resume on Monday is the LPGA's longest since Pernilla Lindberg defeated Park in eight holes at the 2018 ANA Inspiration. Today's winner will earn $180,000.

Lopez's 66 was one of the sharper rounds played Sunday. She completed it in grand style by making the lone birdie yielded all weekend at the 18th hole. Lopez hit a 4-hybrid past the flagstick and made an 18-foot, right-to-left slider to get to 13 under. There have been only five birdies on that hole all week by LPGA players in the tournament, which also features celebrity amateurs; Lopez owned two of them.

There was one champion crowned on Sunday: John Smoltz, former Atlanta Braves standout starter and reliever and baseball Hall of Famer, repeated as champion in the celebrity division. He finished with 150 points in the modified Stableford scoring system, nine points better then U.S. Curtis Cup captain Mardy Fish, another two-time champion.

Sports on 01/20/2020