PHOTO: 'Running theory' is dog caused car to roll over embankment at south Arkansas store, police say

by Caitlan Butler / El Dorado News-Times | Today at 10:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police vehicles line 19th Street after officers responded to a call to a fallen vehicle from the northeast side of the Home Depot parking lot Jan. 17. ( Siandhara Bonnet)

A car rolled out of a parking lot and over an embankment at a Home Depot in south Arkansas last week, and police believe a dog is to blame.

"[The] running theory is that the dog that was left inside the vehicle knocked it into neutral," El Dorado Police Department spokesman Lt. Chris Lutman said.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Home Depot in El Dorado, 507 W. 19th St. Lutman said no one was injured, including the dog.

Lutman said the vehicle's owner was working a shift and had parked in the store's north lot.

Lutman said the dog was left in the car while its owner worked. He noted that the vehicle's owner said she'd left water for the dog inside the car, but said the car was turned off when the wreck occurred.

"It wasn't running because she was working a shift," Lutman said. "It's an older car. I've seen this happen before."

