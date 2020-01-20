Police: Man arrested in fatal Arkansas stabbing

A suspect has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding the Love Circle area of Clarksville at about 4 p.m. found 36-year-old Harley Lowrance injured, a news release by the city’s police department states. Authorities said Lowrance was transported to Johnson County Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Billy Brewer, 42, was arrested. At the time of the release, Brewer was being held in Johnson County jail awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Police said an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.