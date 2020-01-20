Presidential candidate Bloomberg marches in Little Rock's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg marched in Little Rock's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade Monday, marking the Democratic presidential candidate's second trip to Arkansas' capital city during his campaign.

A late-entrant into the race for the Democratic nomination, Bloomberg has been forced into a strategy of largely overlooking the “first four” voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and instead his campaign has focused on states voting in the “Super Tuesday” primaries on March 3, including Arkansas.

Bloomberg's decision to celebrate the Martin Luther King Day holiday in Little Rock also eschewed the decision to appear in larger Southern cities such as Atlanta, with its rich haul of Democratic delegates, or Memphis, where the mayor has endorsed Bloomberg.

“Little Rock has the same history as Tulsa, Oklahoma” said Bloomberg, who delivered a speech in the Oil Capitol on Sunday that heavily referenced the city’s 1921 race riot and burning of “Black Wall Street,” according to Politico.

“In terms of there was a terrible event that took place a while ago, but both cities have changed and evolved and today have thriving, healthy, multi-racial communities,” Bloomberg said.

Joining the former mayor in the parade and handing out candy was Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who has not endorsed a candidate for president. After the parade, Bloomberg stopped by a charter school in the Wright Avenue neighborhood to help hill backpacks with supplies that will later be distributed to the homeless.

