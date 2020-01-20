Razorbacks ailing from Wildcats' loss

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman acknowledged before the Razorbacks played Kentucky that there was an extra buzz for a game against the Wildcats.

Musselman had experienced it previously as an LSU assistant during the 2014-15 season, and he felt it again Saturday when UA students lined up in the cold hours before tipoff to get the best seats and help create a deafening atmosphere in sold-out Walton Arena.

Up next Arkansas men at Mississippi State WHEN 6 p.m. Central, Wednesday WHERE Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss. RECORDS Arkansas 14-3, 3-2 SEC; Mississippi State 11-6, 2-3 RADIO Razorback Sports Network TELEVISION SEC Network

But Musselman also said before No. 10-ranked Kentucky beat Arkansas 73-66 that the coaches and players wouldn't prepare for the game differently than any other SEC opponent.

"You should be ready to play every night as a player, and as a coaching staff you should have great preparation," he said last Thursday when meeting with the media. "We've got a game after the Kentucky game, too, that becomes important."

That game will be Wednesday night when the Razorbacks (14-3, 3-2 SEC) play Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3) at Humphrey Coliseum, where the Bulldogs pounded Georgia 91-59 on Saturday.

"Right now we're all hurting," Musselman said after Kentucky went on a 17-2 run to erase a three-point Arkansas lead and move ahead 61-49. "We just need a day to regroup and start our prep on Monday and get on the plane and go compete and try to get better in areas that we failed in [against the Wildcats] and try to learn from a loss.

"We've got to have guys really practice hard on Monday and get ready for the game on Wednesday."

Arkansas had been 10-0 in Walton Arena this season before losing to Kentucky, which beat the Razorbacks for the eighth consecutive time.

"We just want to thank the crowd for coming out and giving us energy that we all needed," said junior guard Mason Jones, who led the Razorbacks with 19 points. "But we're going to be all right. We're going to be ready for Mississippi State."

Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne directed the Wildcats from the bench after Coach John Calipari drew two technical fouls with 8:19 left, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Jones hit 3 of 4 technical free throws to put the Razorbacks ahead 47-44.

"The momentum of that game was headed in their favor," Payne said. "This is a very good Arkansas team by their record and the way they play.

"They create a lot of mismatches, they've got a lot of good players. For us to come in here and come out with a W against a well-coached team whose atmosphere and culture is changing and Musselman is doing a great job here, says a lot about our team."

Senior guard Jimmy Whitt was asked if playing Kentucky -- the first nationally ranked opponent for the Razorbacks this season -- contributed to the Razorbacks playing tight and shooting 66.7% on free throws (20 of 30) when they came into the game shooting 75.2%.

Whitt was 8 of 8 on free throws, but the rest of the Razorbacks were 12 of 22. Jones and Adrio Bailey each missed the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities. Jones, a 91.2% free throw shooter, hit 8 of 12. Bailey, a 60.5% shooter, was 1 of 6.

"I think with everybody there was a little more excitement, a little bit more adrenaline," said Whitt, who had 14 points. "But nobody is out there trying to miss free throws. It's just one of those nights where the ball doesn't go into the rim, and it's one of those things that you get back into the gym, keep working on it."

Jones said the Razorbacks need to focus on preparing for Mississippi State.

"We're sad right now, but I told [the teammates], the sun will rise tomorrow, we've all got to go to church, be smiling and deal with it," Jones said. "We lost. We can't change the game. We've just got to be ready for Mississippi State.

"We're going to continue to smile and have fun, but right now we're going to suck it in, take the loss and enjoy the ride."

Kentucky held Arkansas to a season-low 33.3% shooting (19 of 57).

"I think we're a good defensive team," Payne said. "I think we're athletic. If we can find a way to keep you in front of us, our athleticism comes into play."

Kentucky hit 20 of 27 free throws, so the teams finished even at the line in points.

Arkansas hit 8 of 26 three-pointers to 5 of 14 for the Wildcats, but Musselman said the Razorbacks needed more production from beyond the arc to offset Kentucky's advantage inside.

The Wildcats, led by 6-11 Nick Richards' 17 points, outscored the Razorbacks 32-22 on points in the paint and 14-9 in second-chance points after outrebounding Arkansas 47-29.

"I thought we played hard," Musselman said. "We didn't make enough threes. We have to make two to four more threes to beat a team like Kentucky."

Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, who leads the Razorbacks with 66 three-point baskets, was 3 of 11 against the Wildcats.

Joe hit back-to-back three-pointers in a 57-second span to give Arkansas an 11-7 lead with 16:23 left in the first half, but he didn't score again until 2:29 remained in the game and finished with 13 points.

"We all have bad games," said Jones. "I had one point last game [against Vanderbilt]. You've just got to live and learn.

"It's all love. It's the game of basketball. Just respect the basketball gods and continue to ride the wave."

Sports on 01/20/2020