Rote routines are boring, but muscles don’t get bored

Here are a few questions to consider as you plan your 2020 exercise routines: Are your muscles confused? Should they be? And just how do we confuse our muscles, anyway?

These concerns are at the heart of a timely new study of what happens when people add variety to gym workouts and, in the process, "confuse" their muscles. The study finds that shifting, quicksilver workouts can yield some benefits that more rote regimens do not, but the benefits might not be the expected ones.

Anyone who pays attention to fitness trends has probably heard the term "muscle confusion." It was invented and popularized in the past decade by the creators of various weight-training regimens, particularly P90X, which was a favorite of the former congressman and vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan.

The P90X and similar weight-training programs advise participants to alter their routines all the time, threading in different combinations of exercises and rarely, if ever, repeating any particular workout. The rationale for this inconstancy is that unfamiliar routines should perplex and discombobulate our bodies and muscles and prevent them from settling into a groove or reaching a training plateau. Instead, our muscles will supposedly respond to the unfamiliar demands of the workouts by continuing to adapt.

In essence, this theory claims that confused muscles, exposed to changing workouts, gain more size and strength than complacent muscles cycling through the same routines, even if people are lifting equivalent amounts of weight.

That idea has some appeal and many proponents — but little independent scientific backing.

So, for the new study, which was published in December in PLOS One , a group of researchers from Spain and the United States decided to try to confuse a few muscles and see what would happen.

They began by recruiting 19 healthy young men who already lifted weights, although none were bodybuilders.

They tested each volunteer's current strength, checked the size of his leg muscles using ultrasound and also asked him to complete an online questionnaire about his interest in and motivation for exercise.

They then divided the volunteers into two groups. One group began a standard, supervised weight-training routine, consisting of various upper-body and lower-body exercises, such as the bench press, deadlift and leg extension, on alternate days, in four workouts a week.

Members of this group did the same exercises in the same order each week, increasing their weightloads as the lifting grew easier but not otherwise varying their routine.

Those in the other group, though, were given an app for their phones that created a new workout each session, picking randomly from a database of 80 exercises. Members of this group performed the same number of upper- and lower-body exercises and lifted approximately the same amount of weight in each session as those in the other group, but their workouts varied from day to day.

These routines continued for eight weeks, after which the men returned to the lab for new tests of their muscles' size and strength and a repeat of the online questionnaire about their motivation to work out.

MUSCLES DON'T CARE

The researchers then compared results and found that it is not easy to confuse a muscle. Overall, the men's gains in muscular size and strength were almost exactly the same, whether they had maintained the same routines or often switched them up.

There was one notable difference between the groups, however. Those men completing the ever-changing workouts reported feeling much more motivated to exercise at the study's end than the other group.

What these findings suggest is that muscles are not deterred or bored by unvarying routines, said Brad Schoenfeld, an associate professor of exercise science at Lehman College in New York and a co-author of the study. "They adapt to load," he said, whether that load arrives through the same exercise or a different one each time.

But minds are not muscles and could be influenced by novelty, he said. "The differences in motivation scores at the end were substantial," he said, suggesting that "from a purely motivational standpoint, variety matters."

Of course, this study was small, short-term and involved only fit, young men with gym experience. Whether the muscles and minds of women, older people or anyone new to weight training would respond similarly is uncertain.

