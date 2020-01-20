MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix overcomes early deficit

Hendrix College overcame a 22-4 deficit in the first 6:23 of the game to beat Sewanee 88-79 on Sunday in Sewanee, Tenn.

Hendrix outscored Sewanee 30-18 the rest of the first half to close the deficit to 40-34 at halftime. Hendrix tied the game at 58-58 on a layup by Alex Conrad with 8:36 left in the game and took the lead for good at 67-65 with 4:22 left on a layup by Seth Stanley.

Stanley led the Warriors (11-7, 5-2 Southern Athletic Association) with 24 points and five rebounds. Conrad added 20 points and Jacob Link finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Adrian Thomas led Sewanee with 22 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix loses on the road

Abby Young led Sewanee (7-11, 2-5 Southern Athletic Association) with 12 points and Raquel Walker finished with 10 in a 63-47 victory over Hendrix College on Sunday in Sewanee, Tenn.

Kessie Jenkins led Hendrix (2-16, 0-7) with 10 points.

Sports on 01/20/2020