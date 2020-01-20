A light brown color.
One of the vessels that carries blood to your heart.
To measure how heavy something is.
Strange and unusual.
Someone who will receive money when another person dies.
A writing acknowledging the receiving of goods or money.
To pretend to have a particular feeling.
Something that is lost or surrendered as a penalty.
To trick someone by behaving in a dishonest way.
ANSWERS
Beige
Vein
Weigh
Weird
Heir
Receipt
Feign
Forfeit
Deceive
Super Quiz: "E" before "I"
