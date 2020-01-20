TODAY: Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday closings in Central Arkansas

Numerous closings are in effect for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday today:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Routes will run regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: Routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Routes will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Routes will run regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County :

North of the river: Routes will run regular schedule.

South of the river: Routes will run regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices are closed today.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed today. Little Rock: Offices are closed today.

Maumelle: Offices are closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed today.

Sherwood: Offices are closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed today.

State: Offices are closed today. Federal: Offices are closed today.

State Capitol: Open today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed today.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed today. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER

Open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed today.

Little Rock: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today.

Pulaski County Special: Closed today.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses and streetcars will run as usual. Offices will be open.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices are closed today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t issue tickets for metered and timed spaces. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.