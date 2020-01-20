Tolefree's career-high boosts Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alexis Tolefree scored a career-high 25 points, Amber Ramirez added 18 points, and No. 23 Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 100-66 on Sunday.

Tolefree was 9-of-14 shooting including 5 of 10 from three-point range and Ramirez made 6 of 6 from the field with four three-pointers and went 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Rokia Doumbia added a career-high 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Arkansas (15-3, 3-2 SEC) hit 15 of 26 (57.7%) from behind the arc, scored 100 points on the road for the first time since 1991, and beat the Commodores at Memorial Gym for the first time since 2001.

Tolefree and Ramirez each hit two three-pointers and Chelsea Dungee added another during a 21-6 run in the second quarter that gave the Razorbacks a 50-26 lead late in the second quarter.

Arkansas led 83-43 after three quarters.

A'Tyanna Gaulden led the Razorbacks in assists with six; Tolefree handed out four.

Koi Love led Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Mariella Fasoula added 14 points and Kiara Pearl scored 10.

In other games involving Top 25 women's teams, Megan Walker scored 24 points and No. 4 UConn routed visiting Tulsa 92-34 to extend its American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 11 points for UConn. ... Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14, to help No. 3 Stanford beat eighth-ranked Oregon State 61-58 in Corvallis, Ore. Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1). Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2). ... Dana Evans scored 22 points to help No. 5 Louisville beat North Carolina to remain unbeaten in the ACC..Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals (18-1, 7-0). ... Satou Sabally scored 31 points as No. 8 Oregon rolled to a 105-52 rout of visiting California. ... Kayla Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 North Carolina State beat Wake Forest, 59-45, in Raleigh, N.C. Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and Elissa Cunane had 10 for the Wolfpack (17-1, 6-1 ACC), who improved to 11-0 at home despite shooting 32% from the floor. ... Ayana Mitchell scored 15 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds and LSU withstood No. 11 Kentucky's fourth-quarter rally to beat the No. 11 Wildcats. Mitchell scored the game's first five points and the Lady Tigers (14-4, 4-2 SEC) led the rest of the way. The Wildcats (15-3, 4-2) scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, five more than their total through three quarters. ... N'dea Jones scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and No. 12 Texas A&M beat visiting Florida 69-42 to end a two-game losing streak. Ciera Johnson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, Kayla Wells scored 13 and Jasmine Williams 11. ... Sonya Morris scored 22 points as No. 14 DePaul beat Butler 80-65. Kelly Campbell scored 15, Church and Lexi Held each scored 13 -- Church grabbed 12 rebounds -- and Chante Stonewall scored 10. ... Ja'Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as No. 18 Arizona State rallied to defeat Washington State, 65-56, in Pullman, Wash. ... Aari McDonald scored 25 points with nine rebounds and No. 21 Arizona bounced back from an early 19-point deficit to beat Washington, 66-58, in Seattle. ... Monika Czinano scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 22 Iowa pulled out a 85-78 win over Wisconsin after trailing by 17 points in the third quarter. Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-1 Big Ten), who have won six in a row, with 22 points and Kathleen Doyle added 21. ... Ciara Duffey scored 21 points, Hannah Sjerven added 16 and No. 25 South Dakota routed rival South Dakota State, 83-48, in a game postponed one day because of bad weather.

