Woman beaten, robbed outside Walgreens in Little Rock, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:36 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was beaten and robbed Saturday afternoon outside a Walgreens near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, police said.

A 41-year-old Mablevale woman told police she was outside the store at 3710 S. University Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when she was hit in the head.

She told investigators the attacker struck her several times with a blunt object, according to a police report, as she fell to the ground. The robber then stole her iPhone and about $90.

The woman said she did not see anyone hanging around at the drugstore before the attack, according to the report, and she was unable to describe the robber.

Police saw several cuts on the woman’s forehead and a scrape and swelling on her elbow. Officers obtained surveillance footage from the building but did not find a crime scene, the report noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

