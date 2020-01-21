Sections
3 arrests made in teen's slaying

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:54 a.m.

Two men and a minor have been arrested in the homicide of a teenager in Ashley County, authorities said.

Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon said the body of a 17-year-old male was found by passersby Thursday morning near Ashley County Road 16.

The teen had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Sturgeon said, and his body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Sturgeon said he could not verify the name of the teen because he said he did not have the paperwork Monday morning and no one else was in the office.

Three people, all from Crossett, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder Thursday afternoon in the teen's death, Sturgeon said.

Daylon Manning, 22, and Brandon Field, 21, are being held in the Ashley County jail. They have not appeared in court for a bail hearing.

Sturgeon said a third suspect, a 16-year-old, is being held in a juvenile facility in DeWitt.

3 arrests made in teen's slaying

