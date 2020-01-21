Arkansas football recruiting territories

Missouri head coach Barry Odom leads his team onto the field to play Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has completed his staff and here's a tentative look at their recruiting responsibilities.

All 10 assistants will be assigned parts of Arkansas.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom:

Arkansas - Fayetteville, south to Fort Smith

Texas - Denton, Texas, including Guyer High School, Navarro County

Missouri - St. Louis and Columbia

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter:

Arkansas - North of Jonesboro, east of Fayetteville

Texas - Conroe, College Station, Beaumont, north Houston

Florida - Jacksonville, part of Tampa

Louisiana - North New Orleans, central Louisiana

Missouri - St. Louis and Columbia

Defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc:

Arkansas - Jonesboro

Mississippi - The entire state

Louisiana - South New Orleans, East Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe down to Alexandria

Georgia - South Atlanta to Augusta

Special teams coordinator: Scott Fountain:

Arkansas - Southeast Arkansas

Georgia - Southwest Georgia into Southern Alabama

Florida - Orange County, down to West Palm Beach

Texas - Panhandle, Wichita Falls, Decatur

Linebackers coach Rion Rhoades:

Arkansas - Southeast Arkansas

Kansas - The entire state

Iowa - Junior colleges in Iowa

Missouri - Kansas City

South Carolina - North South Carolina

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles:

Arkansas - Northwest Arkansas up to Missouri

Texas - Katy, Tomball, down 1-45 West

Offensive line coach Brad Davis:

Arkansas - Hot Springs

Texas - Northeast Dallas-Fort Worth, Orange County near Louisiana, South Central Houston, Southeast Houston

Mississippi - Junior colleges in Mississippi

Louisiana - West Baton Rouge to Lake Charles

Tight ends coach Jon Cooper:

Arkansas - Little Rock

Oklahoma - Entire state

Florida - Pensacola to Orlando

Texas - Central Texas, Austin, Waco, San Antonio

Receivers coach Justin Stepp:

Arkansas - Southwest Arkansas

Texas - East Texas, I-45 East

South Carolina - The entire state

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith:

Georgia - North Atlanta to Tennessee

Alabama - Birmingham area

Florida - Tampa to Miami