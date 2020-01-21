Arkansas football recruiting territories

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has completed his staff and here's a tentative look at their recruiting responsibilities.
All 10 assistants will be assigned parts of Arkansas.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom:
Arkansas - Fayetteville, south to Fort Smith
Texas - Denton, Texas, including Guyer High School, Navarro County
Missouri - St. Louis and Columbia
Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter:
Arkansas - North of Jonesboro, east of Fayetteville
Texas - Conroe, College Station, Beaumont, north Houston
Florida - Jacksonville, part of Tampa
Louisiana - North New Orleans, central Louisiana
Missouri - St. Louis and Columbia
Defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc:
Arkansas - Jonesboro
Mississippi - The entire state
Louisiana - South New Orleans, East Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe down to Alexandria
Georgia - South Atlanta to Augusta
Special teams coordinator: Scott Fountain:
Arkansas - Southeast Arkansas
Georgia - Southwest Georgia into Southern Alabama
Florida - Orange County, down to West Palm Beach
Texas - Panhandle, Wichita Falls, Decatur
Linebackers coach Rion Rhoades:
Arkansas - Southeast Arkansas
Kansas - The entire state
Iowa - Junior colleges in Iowa
Missouri - Kansas City
South Carolina - North South Carolina
Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles:
Arkansas - Northwest Arkansas up to Missouri
Texas - Katy, Tomball, down 1-45 West
Offensive line coach Brad Davis:
Arkansas - Hot Springs
Texas - Northeast Dallas-Fort Worth, Orange County near Louisiana, South Central Houston, Southeast Houston
Mississippi - Junior colleges in Mississippi
Louisiana - West Baton Rouge to Lake Charles
Tight ends coach Jon Cooper:
Arkansas - Little Rock
Oklahoma - Entire state
Florida - Pensacola to Orlando
Texas - Central Texas, Austin, Waco, San Antonio
Receivers coach Justin Stepp:
Arkansas - Southwest Arkansas
Texas - East Texas, I-45 East
South Carolina - The entire state
Running backs coach Jimmy Smith:
Georgia - North Atlanta to Tennessee
Alabama - Birmingham area
Florida - Tampa to Miami