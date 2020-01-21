Police fatally shoot assailant who 'immediately' fired at Arkansas officer, authorities say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

An armed assailant who reportedly fired at officers was fatally shot by Atkins police Tuesday morning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

An Atkins police officer responded around 9:15 a.m. to a report of an armed person walking down Arkansas 105 near Avenue Three Southeast while "exhibiting aggressive behavior" and "pointing the weapon at passing motorists."

The officer “made contact” with the person “who immediately began firing at the officer,” according to the post.

The shooter then ran into woods east of the highway, according to the post, and later was fatally shot while exchanging shots with officers.

No officers were injured, and the department did not identify any who were involved in the incident.

No identifying details of the shooter were released.

Arkansas State Police are now investigating the shooting, though a spokesman for that agency didn't immediately have additional information.