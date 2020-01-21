Centerton man faces arson charge after fire damages house

A man was arrested in connection with a fire at a Centerton home Sunday night, police said.

James Michael Evans, 38, was being held Monday in the Benton County jail on charges of arson and third-degree assault on a family or household member. He was booked into jail at 3:44 a.m. Monday, according to online booking information.

A bail hearing hasn't been held. Booking information shows a court date of March 2 in the case.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper said a fire call was received about 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sienna Drive.

"The entire garage was on fire, and it was spreading to the rest of the house," Harper said of the scene when authorities arrived.

The Fire Department extinguished the fire, but investigators were on the scene until 2 a.m. Monday, Harper said.

A man was seen on video from a neighbor's home fleeing the scene. Evans was arrested later in Greenwood, Harper said. The motive for starting the fire is unknown, Harper said.

The people who lived in the home were in the process of moving out, Harper said. He didn't know how many people lived at the home, but said Evans lived there.

