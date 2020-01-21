Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Centerton man faces arson charge after fire damages house

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:55 a.m.

A man was arrested in connection with a fire at a Centerton home Sunday night, police said.

James Michael Evans, 38, was being held Monday in the Benton County jail on charges of arson and third-degree assault on a family or household member. He was booked into jail at 3:44 a.m. Monday, according to online booking information.

A bail hearing hasn't been held. Booking information shows a court date of March 2 in the case.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper said a fire call was received about 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sienna Drive.

"The entire garage was on fire, and it was spreading to the rest of the house," Harper said of the scene when authorities arrived.

The Fire Department extinguished the fire, but investigators were on the scene until 2 a.m. Monday, Harper said.

A man was seen on video from a neighbor's home fleeing the scene. Evans was arrested later in Greenwood, Harper said. The motive for starting the fire is unknown, Harper said.

The people who lived in the home were in the process of moving out, Harper said. He didn't know how many people lived at the home, but said Evans lived there.

Metro on 01/21/2020

Print Headline: Centerton man faces arson charge after fire damages house

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT