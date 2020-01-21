Clarksville man arrested in killing

A suspect has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to the Love Circle area of Clarksville about 4 p.m. found 36-year-old Harley Lowrance injured, according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Authorities said Lowrance was transported to Johnson County Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Billy Brewer, 42, of Clarksville was arrested. Brewer remained in the Johnson County jail Monday afternoon awaiting a probable-cause hearing, according to an online jail roster.

Police said an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Metro on 01/21/2020