Dump truck collides with Hoxie school bus, several injured

Up to seven people were injured Tuesday after a dump truck collided with a Hoxie school bus south of Walnut Ridge, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m., the truck collided with the bus on Highway 63, causing the bus to tip over on its side, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

He confirmed that anywhere from five to seven people were injured in the crash, but didn't know their medical conditions. Sadler also couldn't confirm whether some or all of the injured were students.

As of 6 p.m., a portion of the highway was closed and troopers were still working the scene.

