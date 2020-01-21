Former TE commit giving Hogs another look

The University of Arkansas only has two scholarship tight ends on the roster, and it's imperative the Hogs add multiple prospects at the position on signing day Feb. 5.

Former Arkansas tight end commitment Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 231 pounds, of McKinney (Texas) North, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Vanderbilt and others in May of last year.

He reopened his recruitment shortly after the firing of Chad Morris. He's in the process of getting to know Coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Jon Cooper while having a previous relationship with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

He's been talking to the Razorbacks coaches on the phone.

"I like them all, I love Coach Pittman," Frazier said. "He's a funny dude. I also like Coach Cooper. We talk every few days and Coach Briles recruited me pretty hard at Florida State. I know him pretty well. I think it's a good situation for Arkansas."

ESPN rates Frazier a 3-star prospect and the No. 16 tight end in the nation. He recorded 39 catches for 877 yards and 7 touchdowns as a senior.

Pittman, Briles and Cooper made an in-home visit with Frazier on Monday morning. He came away impressed with Pittman after his first face-to-face contact with the head Hog.

"I was really impressed with him," Frazier said. "Really upfront, honest and seems like a good person for the job, and he is a full-out Razorback."

Cooper has given Frazier a favorable impression.

"Real cool guy, knows what he's doing and is a great person and he is all about relationships," Frazier said.

He was impressed with the news of former Florida quarterback and grad transfer Feleipe Franks announcing plans to transfer to Arkansas.

"It's a good pick up, Coach Pittman was talking today about needing a guy with experience at quarterback and if they got him Franks then they would be extremely excited," Frazier said.

Arkansas had three scholarship tight ends after the season, but Grayson Gunter transferred to Southern Mississippi leaving only freshman Hudson Henry and junior Blake Kern, a former walk-on.

The Arkansas coaches are stressing the need for Frazier to be a Hog.

"They said the opportunity to play early is there," he said. "They talk about it all the time."

He's visited Fayetteville several times in the past, including an official visit last spring. Because of Arkansas' coaching change, and since he hasn't used all of his five allotted official visits, he's able to visit the Hogs again this weekend.

Frazier and his parents will arrive in Fayetteville early Friday morning after attending his school's football banquet Thursday night.

"I've been to Arkansas plenty of times, so it's really about the coaches," Frazier said. "I've talked to them over the phone, but sitting down with them and talking about the whole situation and what they're thinking and what were thinking. Just building that relationship and going from there."

He'll leave Saturday in order to get home for a school dance that evening.

Frazier made an official visit to Texas Tech in December and one to Auburn over the weekend. He said he'll decide from Arkansas, the Tigers and Red Raiders.

"It will probably be the last week in January," Frazier said.

The Razorbacks are also trying to lure former tight end commitment Allen Horace, who visited over the weekend, back in the fold, too.

"They're trying to get him back, too, trying to get the squad back together," he said.

