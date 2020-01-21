Hot Springs man killed in one-vehicle wreck

A Hot Springs man was killed early Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in the 4600 block of Central Avenue, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.

Robert Varnedore, 54, driving a 2006 Toyota Camry, was reportedly southbound on Central near the Higdon Ferry Road intersection shortly before 4:30 a.m. when he left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times.

Varnedore was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Garland County Deputy Coroner Ryan Hamilton. The report notes conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Local on 01/21/2020