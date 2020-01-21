Man charged with negligent homicide after fatal I-30 wreck Thanksgiving Day in Central Arkansas

A Benton man is charged with negligent homicide in connection to a Thanksgiving Day crash on Interstate 30 near Bryant that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Alfred Pascual, 20, also faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

State police responded to a wreck on I-30 near Bryant around 6:15 a.m. Nov. 28, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators determined Pascual was driving a Ford Mustang on the I-30 westbound service road when the car veered off the road toward the interstate and into the grass median, according to the affidavit and a state police crash report.

The Mustang struck a small sign before crossing the median and entering the interstate.

At the same time, Jenna Kelton, 24, was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on I-30, according to the affidavit. The Altima struck the front of the Mustang, and both vehicles began to spin before coming to a rest.

Both drivers were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the affidavit. At 7:15 a.m. at Saline Memorial Hospital, Kelton was pronounced deceased.

A state trooper at the scene of the wreck reported smelling alcohol on Pascuall when they spoke, according to the affidavit, and a breath sample showed a .03 blood alcohol content.

A blood test performed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab found his BAC to be .026.

Online jail records show Pascual was booked into the Saline County jail Jan. 14 and was released on $10,000 bond Jan. 17.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25.

CORRECTION: The name of Alfred Pascual was misspelled in a previous version of this story.