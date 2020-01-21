Driver dies after vehicle veers off Arkansas highway, hits fence, troopers say

A 60-year-old Missouri man died just across the border in north Arkansas on Monday evening after his vehicle struck a fence, police said.

Darrell R. Skelton of Seligman, Mo. was driving south on Arkansas 37 north of U.S. 62 near Gateway, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Around 6:45 p.m., Skelton’s 2003 Buick left the road and hit a fence, the report states. He died at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to police.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 23 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.