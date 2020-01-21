In The News

Shane Massey, South Carolina’s Senate majority leader, is sponsoring legislation to raise the age that exempts a person from jury duty, from 65 to 75, saying people are living longer and healthier lives and that “jurors who are a little bit older but have a lot of life experience are very good jurors.”

Pope Francis, meeting with a delegation from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human-rights organization, decried the recent “barbaric resurgence of anti-Semitism” and said populism provides a fertile terrain where “hate rapidly grows.”

Matthew Aimers, 32, of Willingboro, N.J., pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault and was sentenced to probation after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception.

Robert Gavin, a Savannah, Ga., police major, said the department has added a link on its website to report traffic issues normally only brought up in community meetings or on social media, though city police noted that calling 911 is still the preferred way to report dangerous drivers on roadways.

Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, saw his bail conditions relaxed by a judge in Adelaide, Australia, on various traffic charges stemming from a video in which he and another man drove to a liquor store in a car full of water while wearing goggles and scuba diving regulators.

Thomas Minar, president of Franklin College in Indiana, was fired by the school after it learned he was arrested in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., on charges that he attempted to entice a 15-year-old but was actually communicating with an undercover police officer.

Sherrilyn Ifill of Baltimore, a civil-rights attorney, received an apology from Amtrak after she posted on social media that a conductor asked her to give up an unassigned seat because the worker had “other people coming” to whom “she wants to give this seat,” The Baltimore Sun reported.

Curtis Phelps of Anchorage, Alaska, who was taking out the trash when a moose chased him to his shed, made it back to his home after getting an all-clear from his wife, who eventually answered the phone after both she and their 13-year-old daughter ignored several of his calls.