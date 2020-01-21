NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass fishing is good, but fish are keying on smaller bait fish.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers are biting well in the Prairie Creek area, around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge and upstream to Monte Ne.

The best bait is medium-sized bass minnows, Whittle said. They're working better than larger brood minnows, which are commonly used for stripers. Live shad is good bait.

To catch black bass, try Alabama rigs, jerk baits or a jig and pig. For crappie, try the midlake area 15 to 20 feet deep around brush and docks with jigs or minnows.

Lake Atalanta

Whittle said trout fishing is good with Power Bait or worms. Try small spoons or small jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam store said trout are biting Power Bait or nightcrawlers. Combine Power Bait with a waxworm for best results. Power generation at Beaver Dam has decreased.

The top lures are small jigs, small spoons and countdown Rapalas. For fly fishing, use midges in low water and streamers in high water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends using hair jigs for crappie or black bass.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is good at lakes Windsor and Loch Lomond. A jig and pig is the top lure. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may work.

Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good. All types of soft plastic lures are working well. An Alabama rig or jerk bait is good to use.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service recommends fishing deep with jigging spoons, ice fishing jigs or a drop-shot rig. Fish in creek arms 40 to 60 feet deep over deeper water that has schools of shad. Finding shad is key.

Try an Alabama rig or jerk bait along secondary points or shoreline with timber 18 to 20 feet deep. Jerk baits should start working better when the water gets colder.

Sports on 01/21/2020