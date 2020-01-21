NWA outdoor briefs

Hike visits new trail

A guided 2.5-mile hike on the Tunnel Vision Trail in Bella Vista is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 1. Meet at the Kingsdale Complex, 2 Kingsdale Lane, near Papa Mike's restaurant.

The trail is part of the new Little Sugar Creek trails. All hikers are welcome. Paula Hixson, an Arkansas master naturalist, will lead the out-and-back hike. It is rated moderate in difficulty.

Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. The hike is hosted by the city of Bella Vista.

Group sets trio of trips

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host three field trips in February. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't necessary.

A trip will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Eagle Watch Nature Trail at Swepco Lake. Meet in the parking area 1 mile west of Gentry on Arkansas 12.

A trip at Devil's Den State Park at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. Meet in the parking area south of the Lee Creek bridge.

Dr. David Krementz, an authority on woodcocks, will lead a trip to view the dancing flight of woodcocks at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The trip will be near Lake Wedington in the Ozark National Forest. For details about these trips, call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Waterfalls featured at talk

A free program on the wonders of Ozarks waterfalls is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Winter is a prime season to hunt for waterfalls. Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will explain where and when to look for waterfalls in the region and how to explore them safely.

He will show photos of several spectacular waterfalls and offer tips on waterfall photography.

For details on the program and others at the park, call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Winter plants identified

Winter botany is the topic of a free program at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Eric Fuselier, environmental scientist, will discuss how to identify plants during winter when many species are dormant. Even during winter, plants provide clues that can be used to identify trees, shrubs and other vegetation.

For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

