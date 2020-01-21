Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Judge: City must return gun, badge to reinstated Little Rock officer or face penalties
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 arrested after northeast Arkansas shooting injures man, 21

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:56 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Two men were arrested after a shooting in northeast Arkansas early Friday critically injured a 21-year-old man, police said.

Blytheville officers found Anthony Love suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to a shooting call in the 900 block of Webster Street at about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release by police.

An ambulance transported Love, who is from Blytheville, to a hospital in critical condition. Police spokesman Capt. John Frazier said the victim was in stable condition on Tuesday.

Authorities reportedly found 19-year-old Tadarius Daniels armed and hiding in a shed on the property and took him into custody. Several hours later, police arrested 23-year-old Everett Jenkins, the release states.

Jenkins and Daniels, both of Blytheville, were taken to the Mississippi County jail, where an online roster showed they remained on Tuesday. Authorities said Jenkins faces one count of first-degree battery, while Daniels faces one count of tampering with physical evidence and carrying certain prohibited weapons.

No bond was listed for either inmate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT