'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature search for suspect in deaths of south Arkansas mother, son

The search for a suspect in the slayings of a 20-year-old south Arkansas mother and her 4-year-old son will be featured Tuesday night on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

The show features host John Walsh, along with his son, Callahan Walsh, as they try to track down fugitives, find missing children and bolster support for “a more effective and accountable criminal justice system,” according to its website.

Jory Worthen is wanted in connection with the killings of Alyssa Cannon and her son, Marshall Braydon Ray, whose bodies were found June 25 at Cannon’s home at 1338 Ronald Drive in Camden, according to police. Worthen and Cannon were dating.

In early December, U.S. Marshals investigated a tip that Worthen was seen at a Shell station in Sylvester, Georgia. Several months prior, however, Alaska state police said that Marshals received information that led them to focus their search in the western U.S. and Canada.

Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, was accused of providing aid to Worthen in the days following the killings and pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to one count of hindering apprehension, according to court records. Woods was placed on probation for five years, the records show.

The episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m.