Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature search for suspect in deaths of south Arkansas mother, son

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:37 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jory Worthen

The search for a suspect in the slayings of a 20-year-old south Arkansas mother and her 4-year-old son will be featured Tuesday night on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

The show features host John Walsh, along with his son, Callahan Walsh, as they try to track down fugitives, find missing children and bolster support for “a more effective and accountable criminal justice system,” according to its website.

Jory Worthen is wanted in connection with the killings of Alyssa Cannon and her son, Marshall Braydon Ray, whose bodies were found June 25 at Cannon’s home at 1338 Ronald Drive in Camden, according to police. Worthen and Cannon were dating.

In early December, U.S. Marshals investigated a tip that Worthen was seen at a Shell station in Sylvester, Georgia. Several months prior, however, Alaska state police said that Marshals received information that led them to focus their search in the western U.S. and Canada.

Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, was accused of providing aid to Worthen in the days following the killings and pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to one count of hindering apprehension, according to court records. Woods was placed on probation for five years, the records show.

The episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT