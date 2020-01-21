The World in Brief

Russian hotel pipe bursts; 5 people die

MOSCOW -- A heating pipe burst Monday in a small Russian hotel, flooding rooms with boiling water that killed five people and left six others injured in the central city of Perm, emergency officials said.

The nine-room hotel was located in the basement of a residential building in the city of 1 million people near Russia's Ural Mountains. All of the victims -- who included a child -- were staying at the hotel, authorities said. Three of the injured were hospitalized with burns.

Russian police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The plumbing explosion left 20 buildings, including a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, without heat or hot water in the middle of winter, local authorities said.

Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said that, given the deaths, the Russian parliament might consider a ban on having hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings.

"Hostels shouldn't be open in basements, where all pipelines are located," Melnichenko said.

U.S., France reach truce on tech taxes

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to a truce in their dispute over digital taxes that will mean neither France nor the U.S. will impose punitive tariffs this year, a French diplomat said.

The dispute started when France pushed to tax tech companies around the world, including U.S. internet giants Google, Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The U.S. objected, alleging on Dec. 2 that the French tax discriminates against American technology companies, citing a U.S. law that Trump had also used to justify tariffs against China. That opened the door to the U.S.'s threat to hit $2.4 billion of French goods with tariffs in retaliation.

France and the U.S. will continue negotiations along with their European partners until the end of 2020 to agree a global framework that ensures tech companies pay an appropriate amount of tax, the French diplomat said, asking not to be identified in line with French government rules.

The White House and the U.S. trade representative's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, though Trump on Sunday reiterated his frustration with Europe as a trading partner. The Trump administration in 2018 invoked national-security considerations to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, prompting the EU to retaliate with levies on iconic American brands such as Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles and Levi Strauss & Co. jeans.

"Europe has had tremendous barriers to us doing business with them. All those barriers are coming down. They have to come down," he told a conference of farmers in Austin, Texas. "If they don't come down, we're going to have to do things that are very bad for them."

Man guilty in online electric-shock case

BERLIN -- A Munich court on Monday convicted a German man of more than a dozen offenses of attempted murder for tricking women and girls into giving themselves electric shocks while he watched over the internet.

The regional court in the Bavarian capital sentenced the man, identified only as David G. for privacy reasons, to 11 years' imprisonment.

Court spokesman Florian Gliwitzky told The Associated Press that the 31-year-old defendant would be sent to a secure psychiatric clinic for treatment.

Prosecutors said the man contacted women and girls as young as 13 online over a five-year period starting in 2013, claiming to be a doctor seeking paid volunteers for a medical experiment on pain perception. He then persuaded them to attach a homemade contraption to their home outlets and to their extremities while he watched and issued instructions. None of the victims was ever paid.

Judges concluded that 13 of the 88 cases constituted attempted murder because the defendant had told the women to hold the cables to their temples or feet, causing electricity to flow through their brains or hearts.

The court also convicted him of two counts of serious bodily harm and five counts of premeditated bodily harm, of breaching the victims' privacy by filming them, and of illegally claiming to have a medical degree.

Stand collapse fatal to 3 at celebration

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- At least three people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a wooden stand built for the colorful Epiphany celebration collapsed in Ethiopia on Monday, an official and hospital source said.

The security chief for the city of Gondar, Tesfa Mekonnen, did not specify the number of deaths in comments to regional broadcaster Amhara Mass Media Agency. Tesfa said two foreigners were among the injured.

The stand was meant for up to 1,000 people but it became overloaded and collapsed, Tesfa said.

A hospital source in Ethiopia's city of Gondar confirmed that at least three people died. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The collapse occurred inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath in the northern city where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus.

The Ethiopian News Agency reported that more than 15,000 foreigners attended the celebration in Gondar.

A window washer rappels down from a skyscraper Monday as alarm sirens wail during an earthquake drill in Mexico City. As part of a nationwide drill, the capital’s network of earthquake alarm sirens sounded at 11 a.m. and thousands of workers filed out of office buildings.

