The Nation in Brief

San Antonio shooting suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO -- Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in a shooting that left two men dead and at least five people injured at a concert in San Antonio.

Kieran Christopher Williams will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday at a bar on the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk, police said Monday.

Officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk, police said.

The medical examiner's office identified the men killed as Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said Monday. A 46-year-old woman and four male teens between the ages of 16 and 19 were hurt but are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

An argument broke out inside the club, and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said the shooting was "not a random incident" and that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.

McManus said preliminary information indicates the people shot were all patrons, rather than staff.

Man arrested in fatal ramming of car

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. -- A Southern California driver intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius with six teenage boys inside, killing three and injuring three others before fleeing, authorities said Monday.

The Prius went off the road and slammed into a tree about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Temescal Valley in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood near the crash site, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"It was an intentional act, " California Highway Patrol Lt. David Yokley said at a news conference, although he did not disclose a motive. "Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control."

"The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide," he said.

Firefighters freed some teens trapped in the car. One boy died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at hospitals. Their names were not immediately released.

The other victims had moderate injuries, authorities said.

A witness followed the other car and notified police. Officers found an Infiniti with front-end damage parked in a neighborhood near the crash site, officer Juan Quintero told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Women having fewer babies, center says

Women in the United States are having fewer babies than ever before, creating a fertility rate of 1.73 births per mother, according to data from the National Vital Statistics System that was analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fertility rate peaked in 1957 at 3.77 births per woman, declined to 1.84 births in 1980, increased slightly to 2.08 by 1990 and started declining again in 2007, reaching the record low by the end of 2018. The 1.73 number is below what is considered the replacement rate -- producing as many births each year as deaths. That requires a fertility rate of 2.1 births per woman, according to the CDC.

The agency's report did not address reasons the fertility rate has fallen. But other data in the report showed that women are having children later in life, with fewer births than in the past from the teen years to early 30s and more births than in the past from ages 35 to 44. The age at which women first become mothers also has increased. Today, U.S. women are, on average, 26.4 years old when they have their first child, according to a Pew Research Center study based on international data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Police quiz suspect in Utah family deaths

A boy accused of killing four members of a Utah family surrendered peacefully after the Friday night slayings, but has since refused to speak with detectives trying to piece together a possible motive, police said Monday.

Police in the small town of Grantsville released the names of the victims, who ranged from 14 to 52 years old, and said the boy was related to them. But authorities declined to specify the suspect's age, his relation to the victims or release his name at the request of the district attorney until formal charges are filed.

The father of the family was released from the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound and was talking with investigators, said police Sgt. Rhonda Fields. She added that the killings were the first homicides in nearly 20 years in the town of 11,000 about 35 miles west of Salt Lake City.

"The biggest question everybody has is 'why' and, while we may not be directly able to answer that, we hope to be able to gather some information to be able to help people in future to be able to prevent something like this or offer support to those who may need it," Fields said.

