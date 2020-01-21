Schools receive fines from violators

Arkansas students participating in conservation education programs will have $444,230 in support from fines collected from people who violate hunting and fishing laws in the state.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services awarded the money in grants to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs at 164 schools, school districts and conservation districts in 70 Arkansas counties.

The grant program is funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through fines collected from hunting and fishing violations.

"Many people think fine money goes to Game and Fish, but that's just not the case," said Pat Fitts, Game and Fish director. "That money goes to schools and educators in the exact county where it was collected to help teachers explain the wonders of nature to young Arkansans."

All schools in the state are eligible to participate in the program. Only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used in grants for that county.

These grants have helped create archery, fishing and competitive shooting sports programs; created and enhanced outdoor classroom opportunities; and provided funding for educational materials, lab supplies and field trips to Game and Fish nature and education centers.

Conservation districts also use the funding to promote wildlife conservation awareness in the communities by hosting environmental education days and fishing derbies for children of all ages.

Applications for these grants are available each fall, with deadlines for grant proposals usually set at the beginning of October.

More information on the grants may be found at www.Arkansasedc.com/rural-services.

Sports on 01/21/2020