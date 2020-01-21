Snow, sleet predicted for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into Wednesday

This National Weather Service graphic shows a potential for snowfall accumulation along much of western Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

Snow and sleet are possible in western and northwestern Arkansas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

The wintry precipitation is expected to come as part of a storm system moving east into the state, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Clarke. As the system moves across the state, the weather service predicts the snow will transition to sleet, then freezing rain and then rain as warmer air builds.

“With all those different precipitation types in this system warming as it pushes to the east it’s making for a complicated forecast,” he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgTu_Y82ZRE]

According to forecasters, western parts of the Arkansas River Valley could see ice totaling up to a half inch. Polk and Montgomery counties could see about a quarter of an inch.

On Thursday and Friday, northern Arkansas will have another chance for wintry precipitation, including Fulton County and stretching as far east as Lawrence and Randolph counties, Clarke said.

The rest of the state, however, isn’t expected to see much wintry weather this week. Forecasters predict rain for Central Arkansas Wednesday night and into Thursday, but no snow or sleet is expected.

In Little Rock, where a high of 38 is forecast on Tuesday and a high of 40 is expected on Wednesday, warming centers will be open to provide shelter in the cold weather. Four community centers will host the stations, which will stay open until 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday:

Dunbar Community Center: 1001 W. 16th St.

West Central Community Center: 4521 John Barrow Road

East Little Rock Community Center: 2500 E. 6th St.

Southwest Community Center: 6401 Baseline Road