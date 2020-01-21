GYMNASTICS

No. 1 Oklahoma downs Arkansas

Senior Maggie Nichols scored a perfect 10 on the vault to kick off a nearly flawless performance and lead No. 1 Oklahoma to a 198.175 to 196.55 victory over the University of Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

Nichols posted her second 10 on the vault this season en route to a sparkling 39.9, the nation's top all-around score this year. She won all four event titles and edged teammate Anastasia Webb (39.525) for the all-around title. Nichols scored 9.975 on the balance beam and floor exercise and her low score was a 9.95 on the uneven bars.

The Sooners (6-0) extended their winning streak to 14 consecutive meets over the Razorbacks (0-3), who have faced the top three teams in the nation in their first three meets under first-year Coach Jordyn Wieber.

Arkansas freshman Bailey Lovett placed second on the balance beam with a 9.9, while Razorback junior Sophia Carter tied for third on the floor exercise with a 9.9.

Arkansas sophomore Kennedy Hambrick came in third in the all-around with a 39.325, that featured a 9.875 on the bars and 9.85s on the vault and floor exercise. Arkansas senior Jessica Yamzon placed fourth in the all-around (39.2), followed by Razorbacks freshman Kiara Gianfagna (39.075).

The Razorbacks, who scored a season-high 196.825 in front of a Barnhill Arena record crowd of 6,714 in a loss to No. 3 Denver last week, returns to Barnhill Arena on Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 12 Kentucky.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding's Brown GAC player of the week

Cheyenne Brown of Harding University was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Brown led the Lady Bisons to a road victory at Arkansas Tech and a home victory against Southern Arkansas by averaging 22.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. Brown had a career-high 28 points in the overtime triumph against the Golden Suns.

Sports on 01/21/2020