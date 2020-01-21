Top-ranked Baylor stays on Big 12 roll

Baylor guard MaCio Teague scored 16 points to lead the top-ranked Bears to a 61-57 victory over Oklahoma on Monday night in Waco, Texas.

WACO, Texas -- MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma 61-57 on Monday night.

After leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) stretched their winning streak to 15 games. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.

Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3), following up his career-high 31 points only two days earlier against TCU.

The Sooners pulled to 59-57 on three-pointers by Manek and Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge), and had the ball when Kristian Doolittle forced a steal against Baylor guard Jared Butler. But Reaves missed a potential go-ahead three-pointer from the left corner in front of the Oklahoma bench with six seconds left.

The only other time the Bears reached No. 1 was in the poll released Jan. 9, 2017, and they lost by 21 the next night at No. 10 West Virginia. They rebounded with a victory at No. 25 Kansas State, but had slipped to No. 6 by time they returned home the following week.

Teague, the junior guard who transferred from UNC-Asheville, had a steal and a breakaway layup with just under seven minutes left to stretch the Baylor lead to 53-46. When he missed a three-pointer on his next shot, Freddie Gillespie had a putback slam.

Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, his seventh double-double this season

Mitchell scored 10 points with two three-pointers when Baylor broke a tie and went ahead to stay with a 17-6 run to end the first half. A shot clock-beating jumper was the first of seven points in a row for the former Auburn transfer.

It was the sixth time in eight games that Mitchell scored in double figures. He had scored at least 10 points only four times in his first 43 career games, including 34 at Auburn as a freshman in 2017-18.

NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 97,

TEXAS 59

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted over Texas.

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.

Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two in a row after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

The Longhorns were out of this one pretty early.

The Mountaineers used a lopsided advantage in free throws during a 20-0 run that gave them a 43-15 lead two minutes before halftime.

Jase Febres led Texas with 18 points, and Coleman added 15.

