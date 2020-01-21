Waterfowl meetings to discuss Missouri seasons

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites area waterfowl hunters to two upcoming waterfowl zone workshops in southwest Missouri where department staff will gather to discuss duck season dates and zone boundary locations through the 2025 season.

The meetings will be Feb. 4 at the department's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin and Feb. 5 at the department's Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield. Both meetings will run from 7-9 p.m.

Participants will have opportunities to review long-term data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvests and hunter opinions.

Before attending a workshop, the department encourages hunters to review information compiled by department biologists on migration, harvest, weather and hunter preferences for each region of the state. This information is on the department website at: Huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl-reports-prospects/duck-zones-and-season-dates.

Sports on 01/21/2020