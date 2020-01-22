2 drugs focus of spending change

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, members of the Coast Guard stand near seized cocaine in Los Angeles. The nation's drug addiction crisis has been morphing in a deadly new direction: more Americans struggling with meth and cocaine. Now the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked of the opioid crisis to help people addicted to those drugs as well. The change to a $1.5 billion opioid grants program was buried in a massive spending bill that Congress passed late in 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)

WASHINGTON -- Alarmed by a deadly new twist in the nation's drug addiction crisis, the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid epidemic to help growing numbers of people struggling with meth and cocaine.

The little-noticed change is buried in an expansive spending bill passed by Congress late last year. Pressed by constituents and state officials, the Trump administration and lawmakers of both parties agreed to broaden the scope of a $1.5 billion grant program previously restricted to the opioid crisis. Starting this year, states can also use those federal dollars to counter addiction to "stimulants," a term the government uses for methamphetamine and cocaine.

"Meth and cocaine are making a comeback, and they are more potent than they were during the last wave," said Mark Stringer, director of Missouri's Department of Mental Health. He oversees the state's efforts to prevent addiction, get drug-dependent people into treatment, and support them in recovery. "Where meth is much more prevalent than opioids, this will be a game-changer," he said.

About 68,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2018, with opioids involved in about two-thirds of the cases. Opioids are a drug class that includes fentanyl, heroin, certain prescription painkillers, and various chemical combinations concocted for street sales. But national numbers also show dramatic differences in the deadliest drugs across the country.

In most states west of the Mississippi River, meth is the biggest killer, according to government data for 2017. Meanwhile, the highly lethal opioid fentanyl maintains its grip on the East and Midwest. Nationally, cocaine ranks third overall in drug-involved deaths.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. said she was hearing from all quarters last year that the drug addiction scourge is gradually changing.

"They were seeing much more impact from meth and from cocaine, substances they couldn't address because of specific language in the law," said Shaheen, referring to previous restrictions in the federal grant program aimed at opioids.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shaheen said, she worked with Republican and Democratic leaders to add "stimulants" -- not only opioids -- to the language of the 2020 spending bill.

White House drug czar James W. Carroll said the Trump administration was also hearing calls from state officials for more flexibility.

"I know the term 'opioid crisis' is used a lot, and it's not my preferred way of describing what we're up against," Carroll said. "I say what we really have is an addiction crisis."

Last week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to federal agencies requesting detailed information on evolving patterns of cocaine and meth use.

"We are concerned that while the nation, rightly so, is devoting so much of its attention and resources to the opioid epidemic, another epidemic -- this one involving cocaine and methamphetamine -- is on the rise," wrote committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and ranking Republican Greg Walden of Oregon.

Meth, which was once cooked in makeshift labs in the U.S., is now produced by Mexican cartels and smuggled across the border. The price of the drug has dropped even as its purity has risen.

Treating people addicted to meth or cocaine is different from treating opioid dependence. There are federally approved medications for opioid addiction, but not for cocaine and meth.

Instead, treatment relies on counseling and support to try to help people overcome their drug habits.

