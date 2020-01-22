Arkansas Democrat-Gazette eliminates 28 jobs as part of digital transition

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday eliminated 28 jobs as part of an overall plan to reduce expenses, Lynn Hamilton, the newspaper's president and general manager, said in an email to employees.

The job cuts come as the newspaper completes a transition to digital delivery in 63 of the state's 75 counties, he said. (The 12 counties served by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette are not included.)

"This transition to digital delivery allows us to become profitable and sustains our ability to provide high quality local journalism into the foreseeable future," Hamilton said in the email.

No newsroom personnel were involved in the cuts, and readers will see no change in the daily editions of the newspaper, he said.