Blue Cake Co. buys Honey Pies, sets west Little Rock space as new prime location; Heights bakery to serve as satellite spot

Honey Pies’ Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pie and Katie Proffer are shown in these Democrat-Gazette file photos.

Little Rock's Blue Cake Co. has purchased Honey Pies, 315 N. Bowman Road, and will be using it as its prime location, turning the current Pulaski Heights spot, 6800 Cantrell Road, into a satellite operation.

“That's our ideal at the moment,” said Blue Cake General Manager Katie Proffer. Honey Pies will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, under the name “Blue Cake Featuring Honey Pies.” Blue Cake owners Jan and Steve Lewandowski were particularly concerned about keeping the name alive, Proffer said.

The Bowman Road space, at the southeast end of the Colonnade Shopping Center, has a larger kitchen, more refigerator space for cakes and more room and more parking for customers, Proffer said, “so it works out better to move our main spot there.”

The larger refrigerator space is a big plus during peak seasons, “when we handle 11 weddings a weekend,” she added.

The Cantrell Road location will operate as a pick-up location for the popular bakery's “loyal Heights and Hillcrest customers” and will continue to vend “walk-in ready treats,” Proffer said, including the bakery's signature cakes, cookies, petit fours and cupcakes. It will also add Honey Pies' mini-pies to the lineup.

The merger, Proffer said, “will let folks have their cake and eat pie too.”

Proffer said the sale actually went through in September, but the past and present owners waited to announce it so as not to deter Honey Pies customers from making purchases during the peak Thanksgiving/Christmas season.

Blue Cake moved to the Heights six years ago from its original Highway 10 location in 2014.

The Lewandowskis opened Blue Cake in 2005 in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center, 14710 Cantrell Road, and moved it to its current location in 2014.

Honey Pies, which baker Sharon Woodson had operated as food truck, moved into its space in July 2016. For 21 years it had housed Bruno's Little Italy and a couple of short-lived Italian restaurant successors and a burger joint.

Proffer said the Bowman Road location will keep its current hours — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and possibly closing an hour earlier on Saturday. Hours on Cantrell Road will likely remain 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

The phone number on Bowman Road is (501) 613-7950; on Cantrell Road, (501) 868-7771. The website is thebluecakecompany.com; the Facebook page, which reflects the joint operation (Blue Cake/Honey Pies), is facebook.com/bluecakebowman.