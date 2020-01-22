Brawl mars end of Jayhawks' victory

A fight between players from Kansas and Kansas State took place in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks’ 81-60 victory at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kan. (AP/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee in the disabled seating area behind the Wildcats' basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player threatening to swing a stool.

The Jayhawks were dribbling out the time on their 81-60 victory when Silvio De Sousa was stripped by DaJuan Gordon near mid-court. Gordon tried to go for a layup and De Sousa recovered to block his shot and send the freshman sprawling, then stood over Gordon and barked at him -- triggering both benches to empty into what amounted to a rugby scrum.

At one point, De Sousa picked up a stool and held it over his head before Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him from behind. The Jayhawks' Marcus Garrett and David McCormick were also in the thick of the scrum along with the Wildcats' James Love and David Sloan, who was the first player to come to Gordon's defense.

It took both coaching staffs, the officials and Allen Fieldhouse security to separate the teams.

"Without knowing exactly everything that went down, it was obvious to me that we played a role in what transpired and there will be penalties for that," said Jayhawks Coach Bill Self, who was already shaking hands with Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber when the chaos erupted. "I need to see the film to comment or have any definitive thoughts on exactly why or how it got started, because to be honest with you, I don't have any idea about that.

"Obviously it's an embarrassment. It's not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It's a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness. If I was a fan watching, depending on your perspective, there would be nothing about that intriguing me to watch more."

Adding to the bizarre finish, five players from each team were summoned back from the locker rooms by officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock. Kansas State shot technical free throws to booing from a few thousand fans who remained, and the one made free throw necessitated a change to the final box score.

The reason only those players returned? The rest of the players from each team -- including those dressed in street clothes -- were ejected because they had left the bench while the game was in progress.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22, center) is led from the stands after a bench-clearing melee at the end of the No. 3 Jayhawks’ 81-60 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kan. At one point during the scrum, De Sousa picked up a stool and held it above his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him. (AP/Orlin Wagner)

"It should have been avoided," Weber said. "It's my guys, it's my fault. They came here wanting to have a game, compete, and we didn't compete the way we needed to, and probably a little frustration, especially the young guys."

Weber had instructed his players to back off in the closing seconds and let the game run out. And while Self said he didn't agree with the steal and layup attempt, he did acknowledge that Kansas State was merely playing to the final whistle.

"Silvio knew he was being defended," Self said. "He took his ball, and certainly the way Silvio reacted to getting his ball taken, going and blocking his shot, that's fair game. What transpired after that is what set everything off."

In other games involving top 25 teams, freshman Matthew Hurt scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help No. 8 Duke (16-3, 6-2 ACC) beat Miami (10-8, 2-6) 89-59 in Durham, N.C. Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils, who entered the game coming off their first consecutive losses since February 2018. Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who missed 25 of their first 31 shots. ... Saddiq Bey hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead No. 9 Villanova to a 76-61 victory over No. 13 Butler in Villanova, Pa. The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Big East) pulled away in the second half. . ... Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and No. 17 Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern 77-66 in Evanston, Ill. The Terrapins (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) trailed by five points in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run. Pat Spencer led Northwestern (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points. ... Desmond Bane scored 27 points, Kevin Samuel had 11 points and 11 rebounds and TCU (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) returned home to upset No. 18 Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3) 65-54 in Fort Worth. Jahmi'us Ramsey had 15 points for Texas Tech. Terrence Shannon and TJ Holyfield each had 10 points. ... Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and No. 21 Illinois pulled away in the second half for a 79-62 victory over Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. The Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) have won five consecutive conference games for the first time in nearly seven years and are off to their best conference start since 2005-06. Nojel Eastern had 14 points and Trevion Williams scored 12 to lead Purdue (10-9, 4-4).

SEC MEN

Kentucky pulls away

Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and No. 15 Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away and beat Georgia 89-79 in Athens, Ga.

The Wildcats (14-4, 5-1 SEC) had to work to put away the Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots and trailed 41-35 at halftime.

The Bulldogs closed within 41-39, but Kentucky came out of a timeout and responded with baskets by Hagans and Nick Richards (20 points, eight rebounds) before Hagans made consecutive jumpers to build the lead to eight points.

Georgia didn't fade and trailed 55-52 when Kentucky answered with the pivotal run featuring six points from Keion Brooks Jr., pushing the lead to 69-56. Hagans closed the game with four free throws as the Wildcats earned their 14th consecutive series victory.

Hagans, a Cartersville, Ga., native, finished 8 of 17 from the field after making just 14 of 43 the previous four games. He also had 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in 35 minutes. Richards was 7 of 12 for his second-highest output, Immanuel Quickley had 12 points and EJ Montgomery 10 for the Wildcats.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Anthony Edwards each scored 16 points, while Tye Fagan added 14 and Toumani Camara 10 for Georgia, (11-7, 1-4).

In other games involving SEC teams, Emmitt Williams scored 19 points, Skylar Mays capped an 18-point performance with two free throws in the final 10 seconds, and LSU (14-4, 6-0) remained unbeaten in SEC play with an 84-82 victory over Florida (12-6, 4-2) in Baton Rouge. Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for Florida and briefly believed he'd forced overtime with a layup on a backdoor cut as time expired. But officials determined on video review that the half-second on the clock when the ball was put in play ran out before the ball left Johnson's hand. ... John Fulkerson scored a career-high 18 points and matched a career high with 10 rebounds as Tennessee trounced Mississippi 73-48 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee (12-6, 4-2) won for the fourth time in five games, while Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5) remained winless in SEC competition. ... Josh Nebo scored 14 points to lead Texas A&M (9-8, 3-3) to a 66-54 victory over Missouri (9-9, 1-5) in Columbia, Mo., despite the fact the Tigers made 23 consecutive free throws to set an NCAA record with 54 in a row. Mark Smith led MIssouri with 19 points.

Tuesday’s scores

MEN

EAST

Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

VCU 73, Saint Joseph’s 60

Villanova 76, Butler 61

SOUTH

Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

Duke 89, Miami 59

Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

LSU 84, Florida 82

Tennessee 73, Mississippi 48

Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60

Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82

Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

Marquette 82, St. John’s 68

Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69

Texas A&M 66, Missouri 64

Toledo 83, Ohio 74

Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68

SOUTHWEST

TCU 65, Texas Tech 54

FAR WEST

New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59

WOMEN

SOUTH

Campbell 61, Charleston Southern 36

Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Asheville 59

High Point 60, Presbyterian 55

Memphis 57, SMU 52

Radford 57, SC-Upstate 41

Winthrop 74, Longwood 63

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 58, East Carolina 56

