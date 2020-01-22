Cabot suspends boys coach

Cabot boys basketball Coach Chris Meseke was suspended indefinitely and missed Tuesday's 6A-Central Conference game at Little Rock Central.

Cabot Superintendent Tony Thurman and Athletic Director Scott Reed both did not comment on what happened with Meseke, citing a personnel matter and that the coach is under investigation by the school district. Thurman did not say when a decision would be made on Meseke's future at Cabot, but he said Meseke is still employed by the school district.

Assistant coach Logan Bailey is the Panthers' interim coach, with former assistant coach Mike Tucker helping him while Meseke is away from the team.

Meseke, 44, is in his second season at Cabot. He has 23 years of coaching experience at Greenwood, Magnolia, Fountain Lake and Malvern. In 2015-16, Meseke led Malvern to the Class 4A state championship game.

Cabot (12-5, 2-2 6A-Central) lost 58-46 at Little Rock Central on Tuesday. The Panthers host Bryant on Friday.

Sports on 01/22/2020