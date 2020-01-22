Democrats reject GOP bills to ease gun regulations in Virginia

A woman leads cheers in support of the gun rights rally at Capitol Square in Richmond, Va., on Monday. (The Washington Post /Timothy C. Wright)

RICHMOND, Va. -- A legislative subcommittee controlled by Democrats rejected a raft of Republican-sponsored bills to loosen restrictions on firearms Tuesday, one day after a major gun-rights rally and over the passionate objections of a man whose wife was killed in last year's mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Va.

Among the defeated bills was one that would have allowed Virginians to carry concealed weapons without a permit, another allowing them to bring firearms into places of worship and a third allowing victims to sue the government for damages if they are shot in places declared by a government to be gun-free zones.

Democrats said they were fulfilling a campaign pledge to tighten gun control after winning control of both chambers of the General Assembly, as well as the governor's mansion, for the first time in 26 years.

Jason Nixon, whose wife, Kate, was one of 12 people killed by a gunman in a Virginia Beach, Va., municipal building May 31, emotionally urged the committee to support the bill allowing lawsuits by victims shot in places that are supposed to be gun-free.

Nixon said his wife had feared for her safety the day before the shooting -- not because of the eventual gunman, but because another employee had been fired. But she did not take a gun to work because firearms were not allowed.

"She obeyed the law, and she's dead now," Nixon said.

Committee members seemed moved by his testimony, as did Lori Haas, a veteran gun-control activist whose daughter survived being shot during the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre. But Haas said she and others have been urging the General Assembly for 12 years to impose restrictions on guns and aren't going to change their position at this point.

The committee members, who worried that such a change to sovereign immunity would need further review, voted against the measure.

Republicans denounced Tuesday's votes, particularly the rejection of a bill that would have imposed additional penalties on anyone using a gun while committing or attempting to commit serious crimes.

