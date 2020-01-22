Driver, 20, charged in fatal I-30 crash

A Benton man faces charges of negligent homicide in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Interstate 30 near Bryant that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Alfred Pascual, 20, also faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Arkansas State Police troopers responded to a wreck on I-30 near Bryant around 6:15 a.m. Nov. 28, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Investigators determined that Pascual was driving a Ford Mustang on the I-30 westbound service road when the car veered off the road toward the interstate and into the grass median, according to the affidavit and a state police report.

The Mustang struck a small sign before crossing the median and entering the interstate.

At the same time, Jenna Kelton was driving a Nissan Altima west on I-30, according to the affidavit. The Altima struck the front of the Mustang and both vehicles began to spin.

Both drivers were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the affidavit. At 7:15 a.m. at Saline Memorial Hospital, Kelton was pronounced dead.

A state trooper at the scene of the wreck reported smelling alcohol on Pascual when they spoke, according to the affidavit, and a breath sample showed a .03% blood alcohol content.

A blood test performed by the state Crime Laboratory found Pascual's blood alcohol level to be .026%, according to the affidavit.

Online jail records show Pascual was booked into the Saline County jail on Jan. 14 and was released on $10,000 bond on Jan. 17.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Metro on 01/22/2020