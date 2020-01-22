Sections
Driver in stolen Arkansas SUV crashes into restaurant, police say

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:41 a.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

SRPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a suspected drunken driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen Arkansas sport utility vehicle has crashed into a parked vehicle and a restaurant in Missouri while fleeing from law enforcement.

The sheriff's office in Greene County, Mo., says in a news release that the pursuit started around 4 a.m. Wednesday after deputies saw the driver run red lights and fishtail through an intersection. Deputies then lost sight of the SUV before finding it wedged in between another vehicle and the Springfield building. The release says no one was injured.

The driver was arrested after a short foot pursuit and taken to jail pending formal charges.

The release says the SUV was stolen out of Arkansas but provided no additional details about the theft.

