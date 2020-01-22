Exciting Trojans worth the region's time

When the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans take the floor tonight in the Jack Stephens Center, it will be as the leader of the Sun Belt Conference after winning two consecutive road games.

They were huge wins at Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, which is a brutal road trip.

The Trojans surprisingly dropped their two previous games, including one at Troy, who is tonight's opponent.

Those losses were the first two games that Nikola Maric and Marko Lukic were eligible to play after enduring a ridiculous 16-game suspension from the NCAA.

Maric started most of last season, but some paperwork got messed up and it took several months to straighten out this year.

Lukic wasn't even allowed to practice, and Coach Darrell Walker knew there would be a transition.

Lukic had to be counted on immediately because starting point guard and leading scorer Markquis Nowell has played four total minutes in the past four games after hurting a hamstring Jan. 6.

Both are settling into their roles, and Maric had a total of 30 points in the past two games.

UALR needs some positive news, and sports is delivering.

A friend asked the other night whether the school was going to close. Honestly, the question was shocking.

The capital city needs UALR.

It is a little surprising that more people don't realize what a great advantage it is to have a part of the UA System in Little Rock.

Since enrollment started to drop, it seems someone would notice it has been getting worse since the athletic department tried to rebrand itself "Little Rock's team."

That is just not true.

The Trojans always have belonged to Central Arkansas.

Several of my closest friends who are season-ticket holders actually graduated from Hendrix College, the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist.

Trojans basketball has attracted jockeys and trainers from Oaklawn as fans over the years.

It is not a team for one city.

UALR is a known brand because of athletic success, especially Joe Foley and the women's basketball program who make the NCAA Tournament so often it is no longer a surprise.

For transparency's sake, yours truly went to UALR after the Air Force. It was a good fit, and it helped me get a job at the old Democrat, which is now the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Lastly, UALR is never going to challenge its big brother the University of Arkansas, but there is a role for a university in Central Arkansas, and it needs help. Start with athletics, but don't end there.

What you can count on if you go see the Trojans tonight is great fundamentals on both ends of the court.

The fact UALR is 13-7 overall and 7-2 in conference play in Walker's second season is amazing.

It is a fun team to watch. The Trojans are 94 feet of all-out effort.

They are a nice blend of Americans and international players who like each other and love basketball.

Walker and his top assistant, Charles Baker, have brought in players from New York to Serbia, and they like living in Little Rock and playing for UALR.

This is a team that may hit another speed bump or two, but it is improving every week.

Going to Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, both with winning records at home, was a big test for a team that is being redefined midway through the season with new players.

The Trojans are fearless on the road with a 6-5 record. They should have beaten Memphis, and they would have if the referees had been consistent.

Tipoff is at 6:30 tonight. You won't regret going.

Sports on 01/22/2020