Follow live: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Mississippi State 26, Arkansas 22 - 1:11 left first half

The Bulldogs are currently on a 7-0 run behind scores at the rim from Reggie Perry and Abdul Ado, and a 3-pointer by Iverson Molinar. Mississippi State is 4 of 11 from 3 tonight and 10 of 32 from the floor as a team.

Arkansas has gotten virtually nothing offensively from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones, who are a combined 2 of 10 shooting and 1 of 7 from deep. Joe is 1 of 8 and 1 of 6 from 3. He has not been good.

Cylla still leads Arkansas with five points, and Adrio Bailey and Jimmy Whitt have four apiece.

Mississippi State 17, Arkansas 16 - 7:18 left first half

After the Razorbacks ripped off a 13-2 run to grab a 16-11 lead, the Bulldogs answered back with 3s on back-to-back possessions from DJ Stewart and Tyson Carter. Carter is Mississippi State's biggest threat beyond the arc, and no Arkansas player found him in transition.

Reggie Perry has four points, two rebounds and two assists for the Bulldogs. Jeantal Cylla has a game-high five points in six minutes, and Isaiah Joe has three on 1 of 6 shooting.

Arkansas 16, Mississippi State 11 - 9:36 left first half

The Razorbacks grab a lead then extend it in a hurry. Reggie Chaney blocked a Reggie Perry long 2 in the right corner then got a floater in the lane to fall over Perry on the ensuing possession.

Jeantal Cylla added another score, a 3 from the left corner. He is two points from a season high, and there is 9-plus to go in the first half. Great run from he and Chaney to this point.

Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 11 - 11:32 left first half

Not a bad little stretch for the Razorbacks to get back into this one.

Amid Arkansas' 8-2 run, it got a bucket from Jeantal Cylla, his first since Nov. 22 against South Dakota, the first made midrange jumper from the left side of the floor of the season for Adrio Bailey, and buckets from Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt.

Whitt's was an and-1 in transition following a turnover. He missed the free throw. Jones' score came after he took his defender right off the bounce, finishing with an up-and-under move.

Mississippi State 9, Arkansas 3 - 15:17 left first half

Bulldogs forward Reggie Perry is off to a good start tonight, accounting for four points in Mississippi State's current 6-0 run and chipping in two assists. His last two buckets were hook shots over Adrio Bailey.

Arkansas turned the ball over on its first two possessions, one a Mason Jones pick-and-roll with Bailey and Joe simply dribbled the ball off his knee driving baseline. Joe has the Razorbacks' only bucket right now, a 3 from the top of the key.

Arkansas has missed its last four shots. Mississippi State is 4 of 12 and 1 of 4 from deep.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills and Adrio Bailey.

The battle on the glass is the obvious matchup to keep an eye on, but I think it is vital that Jones plays and shoots well tonight. Over his last three games, he is 2 of 14 from 3-point range and 6 of 20 inside the arc. He needs to be more aggressive and efficient. Also going to be interesting to see if Joe can bounce back. He went 31-plus minutes between his second and third bucket against Kentucky. He has to be more of a factor.

Defensively, the Razorbacks are No. 2 in SEC play in terms of efficiency, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom analytics. Arkansas has also turned opponents over on 22 percent of possessions. That's another key. As good as Mississippi State is on the boards, the Bulldogs can be sloppy with the ball at times - 21.8 percent turnover rate for the season (310th nationally).

Mississippi State's starters: Nick Weatherspoon (6-2), Reggie Perry (6-10), Robert Woodard (6-7), DJ Stewart (6-6) and Abdul Ado (6-11).

We all understand Arkansas was bullied on the glass at LSU. This Mississippi State team bullied the Tigers when they met. Still, LSU won thanks to a last-second 3 from Skyler Mays. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in America in terms of offensive rebound rate (41.4 percent), and that figure jumps to 42.3 percent in SEC games.

Perry, the former Razorbacks commitment, is the player to watch for the Bulldogs. He has finished with 10-plus rebounds in four of five league games, and added 20-plus points three times. He's a load on the interior. He ranks in the top 50 nationally in offensive and defensive rebound rate, per KenPom.

Tyson Carter, who has come off the bench for Mississippi State the last two games, is the only Bulldogs player with more than 50 3-point attempts. He went 5 of 11 - 4 of 7 against Georgia - last week in the team's two wins.