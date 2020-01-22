High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 58, ATKINS 41 Andrew Mattson had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Bearcats closed the game on a 16-4 run to win. Mason Goers scored 12 points, while Blake Jones and Austin Hill had 10 points each for Booneville (11-9, 5-4 3A-4).

BLYTHEVILLE 62, VALLEY VIEW 40 Deveon Smith scored 20 points and Tedrick Washington had 19 as Blytheville (18-3, 8-0 4A-3) whipped the Blazers. C.J. Delancy had 14 points for Valley View (14-4, 6-2).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 58, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 43 Brock Hendrix scored a game-high 15 points -- 10 coming in the first quarter -- to lead Central Arkansas Christian to a 3A-5 road victory. Steven Massey added 10 points for CAC. Tyler Nuckols led Benton Harmony Grove with 14 points.

CHARLESTON 51, ELKINS 50 Freshman Brandon Scott scored a basket just before the final buzzer to lift Charleston (9-5, 6-0 3A-1 West). Scott finished with a team-high 16 points. Brayden Ross scored 14 points and Jordan Fenner had 10 for the Tigers.

DUMAS 71, RISON 37 Chris Harris scored 20 points and Tamarja Parker had 12 in a blowout victory for Dumas (15-1, 7-0 3A-8). Damarian Russell added 12 points and Kylin James contributed 10 points for the Bobcats.

FARMINGTON 63, BERRYVILLE 48 Logan Landwehr scored a season-high 30 points to lead Farmington (11-6, 4-1 4A-1), which has won three consecutive and four of its past five. Austin Shelly added 10 points for Farmington. Weston Teague had 13 points and Landon Chester 11 for Berryville (14-6, 2-3).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 62, JESSIEVILLE 54 Colton McMullin had 23 points and 7 rebounds as Fountain Lake (14-6, 8-1 3A-4) beat Jessieville for the second time this season.

HILLCREST 64, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 27 Colton Rose scored 15 points, while Trevor Nunnally, Caleb James and Nick Powell each had 10 points as Hillcrest (23-2, 8-1 1A-3) strolled past Crowley's Ridge.

IZARD COUNTY 78, CALICO ROCK 40 Caleb Faulkner had 12 points and Izard County (24-5, 13-0) had five players with 10 or more points in a 1A-2 victory over Calico Rock. Chase Orf, Justus Cooper and Funner Gleghorn each had 11 points for Izard County and Noah Everett added 10.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 52, WHITE HALL 39 Brock Wesley led Little Rock Hall with 11 points as the Warriors earned a 5A-Central victory at White Hall. Aaron Dunlap led White Hall with 13 points.

MAGNOLIA 79, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 30 Braelyn Beasley had 19 points and 9 rebounds to help Magnolia (13-0, 4-0 4A-8) win its 13th game in a row. Colby Garland added 17 points and Kyle Carver had 12.

MAMMOTH SPRING 63, NORFORK 53 Zack Flynn's 27 points carried the Bears to a nonconference victory. Clint Lester had 17 points and Alex Mero added 10 points and 13 assists for Mammoth Spring (15-9).

MARIANNA 78, McCRORY 45 Kylann Bradley scored 21 points and Terran Williams had 19 as Marianna (17-3, 9-1 2A-6) dominated the Jaguars. Kelvin Bowers added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans.

STRONG 82, HERMITAGE 59 Derrion Davis had 29 points and 10 rebounds during a 23-point rout for Strong (6-12, 4-5 1A-8). Emauri Newton ended with 22 points and 10 assists, while Jeremiah Young scored 22 points. Derrick Avery finished with 27 points to lead Hermitage (2-16, 0-8). Jorge Ramas had 15 points and Colby Cathey added 11.

VALLEY SPRINGS 85, BERGMAN 54 Isaac Ragland finished with 21 points and Briley Saunier had 19 as Valley Springs (23-2, 8-0 3A-1 East) blew past the Panthers. Trell Trammell scored 14 points and Teagan James finished with 11 for the Tigers.

WEST MEMPHIS 47, JONESBORO 43 Immanuel Hoard sank two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to give host West Memphis a 5A-East victory over Jonesboro. The Blue Devils (14-3, 4-0) trailed 21-15 at halftime, but outscored the Hurricane 20-5 in the third quarter to take a 35-26 lead. Jonesboro scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 38-38 with an Amarion Wilson three-pointer with 38 seconds left. But Hazley's free throws put West Memphis up for good. Chris Moore led the Blue Deils with 15 points, 18 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, including a late one on Jonesboro's Shamar Pitts that led to two free throws after Moore picked up the loose ball. Hoard finished with 11 points. Kelyn McBride led all scorers with 20 points for Jonesboro (10-6, 3-1), while Jesse Washington added 11.

GIRLS

ATKINS 63, BOONEVILLE 51 Ashton Dillard scored 31 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as Atkins (7-13, 3-6 3A-4) defeated the Lady Bearcats. Baylee Young had 21 points and Joleigh Tate added 13 for Booneville (7-14, 0-9).

CONCORD 51, WONDERVIEW 36 Annalise Cornett had 17 points and 7 rebounds as Concord (19-3, 12-1 1A-5) pulled away late. Avery Southerland added 16 points and 9 rebounds for the Lady Pirates. Rylea Ward scored 14 points and Audrey Beck had 11 for Wonderview (16-10, 6-7).

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 63, SOUTHSIDE BEE BRANCH 30 Josie Williams scored 23 pionts and Emily Dather added 22 as Conway Christian (9-10, 5-3 2A-5 North) mercy-ruled Southside Bee Branch.

FARMINGTON 69, BERRYVILLE 50 Audrey Culpepper scored 20 points to carry Farmington at Cardinal Arena. The victory kept Farmington (18-3, 5-0) tied for first place with Harrison in the 4A-1 Conference standings.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 55, DREW CENTRAL 29 Tara Green scored a game-high 30 points as Helena-West Helena (16-1, 7-0 3A-8) remained unbeaten in league play.

MAGAZINE 64, HECTOR 41 Kylie Robinson scored 43 points, including a school-record 7 three-pointers, for Magazine (11-6, 5-2) in its 2A-4 victory. Avery Sweeny had 14 points and 5 rebounds for Hector (4-12, 2-5)

WEST MEMPHIS 61, JONESBORO 58 Senior center Tiera Bradley drove through two Jonesboro defenders with 45 seconds left to hit a layup that gave West Memphis a 5A-East victory. Aryah Hazley scored a game-high 29 points to lead West Memphis (13-5, 3-1), which made 7 of 15 three-pointers, while Janiya Tucker added 17. Ereauna Hardaway led Jonesboro (9-7, 3-1) with 19 points, Destiny Thomas had 15 and Destiny Salary added 10.

Sports on 01/22/2020