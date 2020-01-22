Historic bell stolen from perch outside former Arkansas schoolhouse

A historic school bell stolen from outside a former schoolhouse in Salem. ( Courtesy of Ron Plumlee )

A historic bell was discovered missing Thursday from its place outside a former Salem schoolhouse.

Ron Plumlee, a Fulton County Heritage Foundation board member, said he noticed the bell gone Thursday from its perch at the Old Main schoolhouse, but he believes it could have been taken up to 10 days prior.

He hadn’t been to the building during that time and thinks it’s possible the absence was overlooked by passersby.

“When you drive by things you’re used to, you don’t notice things,” Plumlee said. “All of a sudden, I noticed it.”

The bell dates back to at least the 1940s, he said, and may have originally been on an older schoolhouse in the 1800s, though Plumlee said he hasn’t been able to verify that.

The bell, made of copper or brass, was apparently sawed from its bolts, Plumlee said, and he believes it would have taken at least two people to carry it away given its weight.

He made a report of the theft to the Fulton County sheriff’s office and hasn’t heard of any possible sightings yet.

Old Main was the schoolhouse for the area for decades, Plumlee said. It is now a community space.

Plumlee said he doesn’t know exactly how much the bell would be worth sold as an antique or as scrap, but the sentimental value for graduates of the school, like himself, is much higher.

“I would estimate as antique value, it would be worth several thousand dollars,” Plumlee said. “But to those of us here at the school, I wouldn’t have sold it for anything.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the name of the Fulton County Heritage Foundation.