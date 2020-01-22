Impeach trial's first day a long one

Chief Justice John Roberts gavels open the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a crowded Senate chamber. More photos at arkansasonline.com/122impeachment/. (AP/Senate Television)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate plunged into President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Tuesday with Republicans abruptly abandoning plans to cram opening arguments into two late-night sessions and Democrats arguing for more witnesses to expose Trump's "trifecta" of offenses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stunned fellow senators and delayed the start of the proceedings with his decision to back off some of his proposed rules. He acted after protests from senators, including fellow Republicans, who were concerned about the optics of middle-of-the-night sessions.

However, the trial stretched past midnight and into the early morning.

As the hours mounted, McConnell offered Democrats a deal to stack the votes more quickly, but Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer countered that voting could resume today. No deal was reached.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, acknowledged that the night was getting long for senators who had been in the chamber since 1 p.m., but he said "it's not our job to make it easy for you" to disagree with calls for additional testimony.

Republicans turned back Democrat amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, State Department and budget office, with more votes expected rejecting key witnesses with a front-row seat to Trump's actions. By the same 53-47 party-line vote, senators turned aside the Democrats' request to subpoena acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

All 53 Republican senators voted to shelve the fifth amendment, which would have subpoenaed documents from the Department of Defense.

Schumer offered a sixth amendment in an attempt to subpoena two additional Trump administration officials, and a seventh that would have addressed rules on how evidence is handled. Both were rejected. In a vote early this morning, an eighth amendment by Schumer, this one calling for a subpoena of former national security adviser John Bolton, was also rejected.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over the trial, gaveled open the proceedings at 1:18 p.m. "The Senate will convene as a court of impeachment," he said, and the senators took their seats. In the well of the Senate, House prosecutors were on one side with Trump's team on the other. Senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to do "impartial justice." No cellphones or other electronics were allowed.

McConnell's resolution, which he circulated late Monday afternoon, initially offered each side 24 hours to make its opening arguments, starting today, but compressed into two session days. But on Tuesday, the resolution was changed.

Without comment, the Republican leader submitted an amended proposal after meeting privately with his senators as the trial opened. Besides the extra day for each side's opening arguments, the handwritten changes stipulate that evidence from the Democratic House's impeachment hearings be included in the record.

A spokeswoman for Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she and others had raised concerns about the restrictive rules McConnell had proposed. The Maine senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Collins, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and a substantial number of other Republicans from across the party's ideological spectrum wanted to make the changes, according to two people familiar with the matter but unauthorized to discuss it in public.

McConnell said "the president's lawyers will finally receive a level playing field," contrasting it with the House impeachment inquiry.

"It's time to start with this trial," said White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the president's lead lawyer in brief remarks as the proceedings opened in public.

Cipollone cast the impeachment trial as "a fair process."

"We believe that once you hear those initial presentations, the only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong and that these articles of impeachment do not begin to approach the standard required by the Constitution, and in fact they themselves will establish nothing beyond those articles," Cipollone said.

Schiff opened for the prosecution saying America's Founders added the remedy of impeachment in the Constitution with "precisely this type of conduct in mind -- conduct that abuses the power of office for a personal benefit, that undermines our national security, and that invites foreign interference in the democratic process of an election."

Schiff said "it is the trifecta of constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment."

The other lead lawyer on Trump's team, Jay Sekulow, retorted, "I'll give you a trifecta," outlining complaints over the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry process.

Trump's legal team, absent attorneys Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, argued that in seeking new evidence the House was presenting a half-baked case that would be thrown out in any other court of law.

But Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, one of the House managers and the first woman to argue for the prosecution in a presidential impeachment trial, said the House wasn't asking the Senate to do the job for them. "The House is asking the Senate to do its job, to have a trial," she said. "Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence?"

The White House had instructed officials not to testify in the House inquiry and refused to turn over witnesses or documents, in defiance of congressional subpoenas.

Testimony highlights from the ambassadors and national security officials who appeared before the House were displayed on television screens during the Senate proceeding.

At one point, Schiff displayed a video of Trump suggesting that there should be more witnesses testifying.

"Don't blind yourself to the evidence," Schiff told the senators. "The facts will come out in the end," he said. "The question is, will it come out in time?"

"READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!" the president tweeted from overseas miles away, as he returned to his hotel at a global leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland.

That's the transcript of his phone call in which he asked new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for "a favor." A whistleblower's complaint led the House to impeach Trump on a charge of abuse of power for pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden's son, Hunter, as the White House was withholding military aid from the U.S. ally at war with bordering Russia. The Democrats cite that transcript as solid evidence against Trump, though Trump repeatedly describes it as "perfect."

Four senators who are presidential candidates are off the campaign trail, seated as jurors. Among them is Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"My focus is going to be on impeachment," Sanders, a Vermont independent, told reporters. He said his supporters would keep working "to defeat the most dangerous president in American history."

The Democrats say the prospect of middle-of-the-night proceedings, without allowing new witnesses or even the voluminous House records into the trial, would leave the public without crucial information about Trump's political pressure campaign on Ukraine and the White House's obstruction of the House impeachment probe.

Trump's legal team doesn't dispute Trump's actions. In fact, the lawyers included the rough transcript of Trump's conversation as part of its 110-page trial brief submitted ahead of the proceedings.

Democrats in prosecuting the case against the president point in particular to a General Accountability Office report that found that the White House violated federal law by stalling money to Ukraine that had been approved by Congress.

Also Tuesday, the House Democratic managers overseeing the impeachment case asked Cipollone, the president's lead lawyer at the trial, to disclose any "firsthand knowledge" he has of the charges against Trump. They said evidence gathered so far indicates that Cipollone is a "material witness" to the allegations at hand.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With its 53-47 Republican majority, the Senate is not expected to mount the two-thirds voted needed for conviction. Even if it did, the White House team argues that it would be an "'unconstitutional conviction" because the articles of impeachment were too broad.

The White House also announced that eight House Republicans who've been among the president's most vocal defenders would serve as part of his team "working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment."

They include Reps. Doug Collins, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Elise Stefanik, all of whom were prominent during the House's impeachment investigation. They will provide guidance for the defense and push Trump's case in the media, according to an administration official.

Meanwhile, several Senate Democrats are privately discussing the possibility of calling Republicans' bluff on witnesses, weighing an unusual trade: the testimony of Hunter Biden for the testimony of Bolton or other administration officials with possible firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine controversy, according to multiple Democratic officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Zeke Miller, Laurie Kellman, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Padmananda Rama and David Pitt of The Associated Press; by John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, Felicia Sonmez, Mike DeBonis, Karoun Demirjian, Seung Min Kim, Ann Marimow, Amy B Wang and Elise Viebeck of The Washington Post; and by Laura Litvan, Steven T. Dennis, Billy House, Daniel Flatley, Justin Sink and Jordan Fabian of Bloomberg News.

