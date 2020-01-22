• Scott Cain, the police chief in Kensington, N.H., said authorities were searching for a coyote they believed was responsible for three recent attacks when his agency received a report that a man, Ian O'Reilly, had strangled the animal after it attacked him and his family.

• Bronzert Armayor Pedulla-Smith was arrested and charged with entering and remaining on grounds without authority after he ignored Secret Service officers and drove an electric scooter past a White House checkpoint, saying he wanted to talk to President Donald Trump about fascism, authorities said.

• Jan Creamer, president of the London group Animal Defenders International, which runs a sanctuary in South Africa where 12 tigers and five lions were placed after being rescued from circuses in Guatemala, noted that the big cats "have suffered a lifetime of deprivation and abuse."

• Mallory McMorrow, a Democratic state senator from Royal Oak, Mich., said she will file a sexual harassment complaint against Republican colleague Peter Lucido, who is already facing a Senate inquiry over allegations surrounding a recent remark to a female Capitol reporter.

• Tony Bommarito, a captain with the Orange County Fire Authority in California, said a 3-year-old boy was with his father in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park when a mountain lion attacked the child, who was in stable condition after suffering severe wounds.

• Casey Weinstein, a Democratic state representative from Hudson, Ohio, said he returned to his home after a few days away and found in his mailbox a stack of printed anti-Democrat internet memes that he thinks were a response to his support for gun restrictions.

• Barry Lee Jones of Harrisburg, N.C., was charged with assault after he ran onto the mat at a school wrestling match and tackled his son's opponent, who had lifted Jones' son and dropped him head-first to the mat, according to police records.

• Eric Leavitt, an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department, said investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the body of an infant boy who was found in an alley trash bin.

• Anshu Pathak said thieves must have "planned it nicely" when they cut a hole in a fence and backed a trailer into his exotic meat farm in Riverside County, Calif., stealing about 30 llamas and 160 ostriches, along with emus, lambs, goats, alpacas and geese.

