Little Rock police investigate killing after man's body found in car

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police investigate the scene of a homicide reported behind a liquor store in the 4400 block of West 12th Street.

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon after a reported shooting at a different location.

Little Rock police Lt. Michael Ford said authorities believe the car was involved in a shooting around 3:15 p.m. near the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 5322 Asher Ave.

The 21-year-old was found dead a short time later inside a vehicle behind a Pic-Pac Liquor on 12th Street.

No one else was in the vehicle when the man was found by police, Ford said. He declined to describe the type of vehicle or where in the car the man was found.

A person of interest in the case surrendered to police at the 12th Street station shortly after the shooting and is being interviewed. Ford said he did not yet know that person’s connection to the incident and no charges have been filed.

He said the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the gunshots came from a building or another car, are not yet known.

