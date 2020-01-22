Man, 21, charged in sex assault on UALR campus

FRONT: Gregory Deron Eagle. Jr. is shown in this Pulaski County sheriff's office booking photo. BACK: A file photo of police lights.

Police have charged a man accused of sexually battering a female inside an academic building on the campus of University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the school's chancellor announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 8, a female was attacked by a man inside a women's restroom on the second floor of Stabler Hall, officials said.

On Tuesday, authorities charged Gregory Deron Eagle. Jr. 21, of Little Rock.

"I want to thank our police officers for their excellent work on this case," wrote Chancellor Christy Drale in an email to university students and employees. "From their support for the victim, their careful investigation, efforts to ensure the safety of those on campus and their quick action, our police department and their efforts have been exemplary."

Eagle has been at the Pulaski County jail since Jan. 12 for a probation violation, according to records. He was served with his latest arrest warrant Wednesday, court records show.

The arrest affidavit was not available and campus Police Chief Regina Wade-Carter was not available for comment Wednesday.