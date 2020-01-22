Man charged with negligent homicide in son's death during 2018 wreck in Pulaski County

A Bryant man was charged Tuesday with negligent homicide in a 2018 Pulaski County wreck that killed his 17-year-old son.

On Nov. 14, 2018, Matthew Kirchner, 47, was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound through ice and snow on the 11900 block of Stagecoach Road when he hit the rear end of a Chevrolet Astro, according to a probable cause affidavit and state police crash report.

The 4Runner then slid into westbound traffic and was struck by a Ford F-250.

Kirchner suffered a broken leg, and his son was pronounced dead at the scene, Little Rock police said at the time.

According to the affidavit, Kirchner’s son was sitting in the front passenger seat when he died.

A urine test taken at a hospital showed Kirchner’s blood alcohol content to be .105, according to the affidavit. Subpoenaed medical records showed his BAC was higher, .112, closer to the time of the crash.

The legal limit for BAC is .08.

Kircher has been released from the Pulaski County jail on $2,500 bond.